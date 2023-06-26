4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
Illinois
- June 28: Quincy Country Club
- June 30: Quincy University Stadium
- July 2: 9:30 p.m. at Nauvoo Temple
- July 3: Quincy University Stadium
- July 3: Quincy Country Club
- July 4: Quincy riverfront near Quinsippi Island
- July 4: Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy
- July 4: 9 p.m. at Vince Grady Field in Macomb
- July 4: Historic Carthage Square in Carthage at dusk
Missouri
- June 30: 9:15 p.m. at The Meadow Campground and Coffee House in New London.
- July 3: Lake Hannibal
- July 4: 9:30 p.m. in LaGrange.
- July 4: Shelbina Lake area at dusk.
- July 4: Louisiana riverfront at dusk.
Iowa
- July 4: 9 p.m. at Rand Park in Keokuk.
- July 4: Riverview Park in Fort Madison at dusk.
This list will be updated as we learn of additional events. If you have one to add, email news@wgem.com
