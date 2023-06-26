4th of July fireworks schedule 2023

(Pexels)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Illinois

  • June 28: Quincy Country Club
  • June 30: Quincy University Stadium
  • July 2: 9:30 p.m. at Nauvoo Temple
  • July 3: Quincy University Stadium
  • July 3: Quincy Country Club
  • July 4: Quincy riverfront near Quinsippi Island
  • July 4: Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy
  • July 4: 9 p.m. at Vince Grady Field in Macomb
  • July 4: Historic Carthage Square in Carthage at dusk

Missouri

  • June 30: 9:15 p.m. at The Meadow Campground and Coffee House in New London.
  • July 3: Lake Hannibal
  • July 4: 9:30 p.m. in LaGrange.
  • July 4: Shelbina Lake area at dusk.
  • July 4: Louisiana riverfront at dusk.

Iowa

  • July 4: 9 p.m. at Rand Park in Keokuk.
  • July 4: Riverview Park in Fort Madison at dusk.

This list will be updated as we learn of additional events. If you have one to add, email news@wgem.com

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 16 crash
One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
Shana Chatham, Bethany Handley, Cory Graham
Quincy woman arrested on charges of possession of meth, endangering a child
Cruiseline docks in Hannibal
First cruise ship docks in Hannibal for 2023 tourist season

Latest News

The first full week of summer and it will feel like it
100° heat will boil into central Missouri
Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Patrick Butler
Pike County lawnmower thief sentenced to 8 years
US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker