4th of July fireworks schedule 2023

Illinois

June 28: Quincy Country Club

June 30: Quincy University Stadium

July 2: 9:30 p.m. at Nauvoo Temple

July 3: Quincy University Stadium

July 3: Quincy Country Club

July 4: Quincy riverfront near Quinsippi Island

July 4: Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy

July 4: 9 p.m. at Vince Grady Field in Macomb

July 4: Historic Carthage Square in Carthage at dusk

Missouri

June 30: 9:15 p.m. at The Meadow Campground and Coffee House in New London.

July 3: Lake Hannibal

July 4: 9:30 p.m. in LaGrange.

July 4: Shelbina Lake area at dusk.

July 4: Louisiana riverfront at dusk.

Iowa

July 4: 9 p.m. at Rand Park in Keokuk.

July 4: Riverview Park in Fort Madison at dusk.

This list will be updated as we learn of additional events. If you have one to add, email news@wgem.com

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.