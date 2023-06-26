Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 25, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Bob Waters
Larry Beard
Dick Holtsclaw
Cheryl Lane
Ryan Baker
Lisa Porter
Sydney Coniglio
Breanna Karhoff
Judy Albsmeyer McSpadden
Katie Benjamin
Marcus Gordon
Chad LeGrand
Ben Logsdon
Davie Lewis
Kathy Wiskirchen
ANNIVERSARIES
Craig & Leah Heming
Travis & Shawna Webster
Henry & Jaki Bowen
Joe & Brenda Sparrow
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.