Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 25, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bob Waters

Larry Beard

Dick Holtsclaw

Cheryl Lane

Ryan Baker

Lisa Porter

Sydney Coniglio

Breanna Karhoff

Judy Albsmeyer McSpadden

Katie Benjamin

Marcus Gordon

Chad LeGrand

Ben Logsdon

Davie Lewis

Kathy Wiskirchen

ANNIVERSARIES

Craig & Leah Heming

Travis & Shawna Webster

Henry & Jaki Bowen

Joe & Brenda Sparrow

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.