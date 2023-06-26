Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 26, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Carolyn Martin
Brad Grawe
Helen Thorman
L. B. Neisen
Jared Little
Paige Abston
Adam Brocksieck
Tatum Covey
Hanna Knuppe
Cheryl Lane
Ayla Clark Lewis
Beulah Muegge
ANNIVERSARIES
Peggy & Clair DeVries
Mitch & Lindsay Ertel
Larry & Patty Manker
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.