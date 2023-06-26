HBPW stormwater project update

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Board of Public Works officials said they want to form a new utility to make stormwater upgrades.

They said a committee made up of 15 community members will look at possible funding options for a new facility.

HBPW Coordinator of Customer & Community Relations Erica Mitchell said they have three taxing options in front of them: impervious area, gross area and per parcel.

“Impervious area is based on what part of a property absorbs storm water essentially, and so gross area is based on square footage as well as impervious area and per parcel is every parcel gets the same tax as you will” Mitchell said.

HBPW Director of Operations Mathew Munzlinger said it will cost $4 million to get the utility up and running and fix the issues the city faces.

He said if they don’t find a way to fund upgrades, community infrastructure will continue to suffer.

“Stuff is going to continue to deteriorate and fall apart. We don’t have money to fix it at that point and it’s going to result in steel plates places on a road to make it passable for a period of time and ultimately it could end up in actual street closures” Munzlinger said.

City council members must approve the choice no later than mid to late January so it can get on the April ballot.

