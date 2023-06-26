MoDOT employee hit by truck in US 61 crash

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Missouri Department of Transportation worker was hit by a truck Monday morning in a crash on US 61 near County Road 341.

Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said a pickup truck was traveling southbound on US 61 when the driver lost control and hit a loader in the median.

North and southbound traffic was restricted to one lane while emergency crews cleared the crash.

Crane said a MoDOT worker was hit while standing outside of the loader.

Crane said both the driver of the pickup truck and the MoDOT worker were airlifted to the University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.