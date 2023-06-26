Pike County lawnmower thief sentenced to 8 years

Patrick Butler
Patrick Butler(Pike Co. Sheriffs Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - An Auburn, Illinois, man was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on June 20 for his involvement in a string of lawnmower thefts in Pike County, Illinois, last year.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Patrick N. Butler, 38, on Dec. 12, 2022, after a six-week investigation into the theft of multiple zero-turn lawnmowers from a local farm implement dealer.

Police said they arrested Butler in Callaway County, Missouri, where he was in possession of a stolen camper, stolen truck, burglary tools, and meth.

Police reported that the investigation into Butler led to criminal charges in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa.

