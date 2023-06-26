Portion of Bonansinga Drive to close

By Jayla Louis
Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A portion of Bonanasinga Drive will close on Monday to allow for the installation of fire hydrants, according to City of Quincy Director of Public Work Jeffrey Conte.

Conte said the road, between Cedar Street and Kochs Lane, will close at 7 a.m. and will reopen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Conte said motorists should take caution while driving near construction work zones and to find an alternate route if possible.

