QU adds emerging sport of STUNT to its roster for women

QUINCY (WGEM) - Josh Rabe was scrolling through the hundreds of emails he gets each day.

The Quincy University athletic director drags most of them into the trash but one particular email from ‘U.S. Cheer’ about the sport of STUNT caught his attention.

“I get so many different emails ranging from adding gymnastics to cycling and then I saw this email from ‘U.S. Cheer,’” Rabe said of his foray through email about 18 months ago. “I opened it up and it looked really interesting talking about STUNT. We followed up and attended some presentations that were made to athletic directors about adding the sport.

“Eventually, we got administrative approval to add it to our offering of sports for our student-athletes. We were looking at different options for our students and STUNT is a really emerging sport.”

A little more than a year later, QU recently announced STUNT will be added as its 27th varsity sport and 13th women’s sport. The Hawks will have their inaugural season in spring of the 2024-2025.

STUNT is one of the fastest growing women’s sports in the country and expands the participation opportunities for women to use their cheerleading background. Teams are composed of at least 16 student-athletes and compete during the spring.

STUNT is a competitive, cheer-based sport focused on the technical and athletic components of cheer, including partner stunts, pyramids, basket tosses and tumbling.

Teams compete on the floor at the same time, performing short routines in head-to-head matches. The team that most effectively executes the skills wins the point and gets to decide the next skill routine in the competition.

One of Rabe’s first tasks will be to hire a coach for the fledgling program.

“We’d like to get a coach in place so we can start recruiting,” Rabe said of the team, which will hold its matches in Pepsi Arena.

Rabe said he’d prefer the first coach of the program have some STUNT coaching experience.

QU hopes to have 16 competitors the first year with the roster eventually growing to between 40 and 45 members.

“We are proud to offer this new opportunity for women’s intercollegiate competition,” said QU President Brian McGee.

“While Quincy University has a distinguished cheerleading tradition, STUNT provides an important new competitive opportunity for these talented student-athletes.”

There are currently 66 collegiate STUNT programs in the United States. Quincy University will compete against fellow Great Lakes Valley Conference members Maryville University and Drury University among others.

“We look forward to welcoming STUNT student-athletes to our campus,” Rabe said. “I’m eager to watch our STUNT program grow into a mature sport.”

Most of the time when a school adds a new sport, there is some sort of honorary jump ball, face off, kickoff or other such pomp and circumstance before the first home event.

So can we expect to see the QU president and athletic director executing a perfect two-man STUNT routine to christen the new program?

“I don’t think so,” Rabe said. “I can’t speak for Dr. McGee, but as far as me, that’s a no.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.