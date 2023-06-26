Quincy Noon Kiwanis give over $40,000 in grants

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Noon Kiwanis officials gave out more than $40,000 in grants on Monday to 47 local organizations that will go towards programs the directly benefit youth in Adams County.

They raise the money through the Bids for Kids auction program, as well as donations and sponsorships.

Officials said it’s the biggest fundraiser for the organization and that it’s an important opportunity to give back.

“This is a way for our organization to give back to other organizations and nonprofits that directly support kids in our community across the board. Diaper banks, like I said, the dare program, school’s STEM programs, a lot of reading programs. So it goes back directly to impact the kids in our community,” said Quincy Noon Kiwanis President Michelle Miller.

Officials added that being able to give back to these organizations makes both them and Kiwanis a success.

Here is a full list of this years recipients:

Adams County CEO

Advocacy Network for Children

Bella Ease

Birthright of Quincy

Blessed Sacrament - Kailee Flesch

Blessed Sacrament Builders Club

Blessed Sacrament STREAM

BSA - Mississippi Valley Council

Camp Callahan

Chaddock

Cornerstone Foundation for Families

Covered Bottoms Diaper Bank

Dancer Love Foundation

Denman Elementary - Oitker

Denman Elementary - Cannady

Denman Elementary - Eversden

Denman Elementary - Hogge

Fostering Hope

Friends of the Log Cabin Association

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

Jensen Camp Foundation

Junior Achievement in Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois

JWCC College for Life

Liberty Elementary

Lincoln Douglas Intervention Team

Lollipop Preschool

QCES Reading Recovery

QPD DARE Program

Quincy Art Center

Quincy Children’s Museum

Quincy Community Theater

Quincy Montessori School

Quincy Museum

Quincy Park District

Quincy Symphony Orchestra

Quincy Youth Flag Football

Safe Kids Adams County

Salvation Army

St. Dominic Elementary - 6th Grade

St. Dominic Elementary - Music Department

St. Peter School

Transitions

West Central Child Care Connection

Young Life of Quincy

YWCA

