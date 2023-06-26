Quincy Noon Kiwanis give over $40,000 in grants
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Noon Kiwanis officials gave out more than $40,000 in grants on Monday to 47 local organizations that will go towards programs the directly benefit youth in Adams County.
They raise the money through the Bids for Kids auction program, as well as donations and sponsorships.
Officials said it’s the biggest fundraiser for the organization and that it’s an important opportunity to give back.
“This is a way for our organization to give back to other organizations and nonprofits that directly support kids in our community across the board. Diaper banks, like I said, the dare program, school’s STEM programs, a lot of reading programs. So it goes back directly to impact the kids in our community,” said Quincy Noon Kiwanis President Michelle Miller.
Officials added that being able to give back to these organizations makes both them and Kiwanis a success.
Here is a full list of this years recipients:
- Adams County CEO
- Advocacy Network for Children
- Bella Ease
- Birthright of Quincy
- Blessed Sacrament - Kailee Flesch
- Blessed Sacrament Builders Club
- Blessed Sacrament STREAM
- BSA - Mississippi Valley Council
- Camp Callahan
- Chaddock
- Cornerstone Foundation for Families
- Covered Bottoms Diaper Bank
- Dancer Love Foundation
- Denman Elementary - Oitker
- Denman Elementary - Cannady
- Denman Elementary - Eversden
- Denman Elementary - Hogge
- Fostering Hope
- Friends of the Log Cabin Association
- Girl Scouts of Central Illinois
- Jensen Camp Foundation
- Junior Achievement in Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois
- JWCC College for Life
- Liberty Elementary
- Lincoln Douglas Intervention Team
- Lollipop Preschool
- QCES Reading Recovery
- QPD DARE Program
- Quincy Art Center
- Quincy Children’s Museum
- Quincy Community Theater
- Quincy Montessori School
- Quincy Museum
- Quincy Park District
- Quincy Symphony Orchestra
- Quincy Youth Flag Football
- Safe Kids Adams County
- Salvation Army
- St. Dominic Elementary - 6th Grade
- St. Dominic Elementary - Music Department
- St. Peter School
- Transitions
- West Central Child Care Connection
- Young Life of Quincy
- YWCA
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.