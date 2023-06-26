Seasonable and comfortable, for now

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have very pleasant temperatures on this Monday morning, as we are mainly in the 60s. We have clear skies with winds out of the northwest at about 5 to 15 mph. Wind speeds will be increasing though, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 25 to 30 mph. These winds are allowing for cooler and drier air to move into our area. Highs will be much more seasonable today, ranging from the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will be lower. A nearby high pressure will keep our forecast dry for the time being. A low pressure system over the Great Lakes will throw some clouds our way through the day. Therefore, skies will go from sunny to having some scattered/broken clouds. Especially the further northeast you go. By tonight, those clouds will clear out leading to clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The northwesterly winds will still be a little breezy, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day as the aforementioned high pressure slides over the region. We will just have some thin upper-level clouds that gradually drift through. Temperatures will be getting a little warmer as we will be in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity level still on the low side.

Through the rest of the week, we will have a few chances of scattered showers/thunderstorms and hotter temperatures as the 90s return.

