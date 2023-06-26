Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries

Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a multiple month investigation into multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries in Adams County, six arrests were made on Sunday, according to Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens.

Grootens said two adult men, Ayden L. Dietrich, 18, of Quincy, and Jonathan Torres Jr., 18, of Quincy, along with four male juveniles were arrested after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed four search warrants at different addresses in Quincy.

Grootens said additional arrests are forthcoming.

Dietrich is being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Torres is being charged with unlawful use of a weapon, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Dietrich and Torres are being held at the Adams County Jail with no bond pending their first court appearance.

The four teens are lodged at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center pending detention hearings.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 16 crash
One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
Shana Chatham, Bethany Handley, Cory Graham
Quincy woman arrested on charges of possession of meth, endangering a child
Cruiseline docks in Hannibal
First cruise ship docks in Hannibal for 2023 tourist season
Strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible.
Tracking Evening Storms

Latest News

Patrick Butler
Pike County lawnmower thief sentenced to 8 years
US 61 crash
MoDOT employee hit by truck in US 61 crash
Hannibal Board of Public Work officials said they want to form a new utility to make stormwater...
HBPW stormwater project update
The temporary detour is located two miles south of the U.S. 85 and Highway 200 junction. That's...
Portion of Bonansinga Drive to close