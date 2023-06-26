Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a multiple month investigation into multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries in Adams County, six arrests were made on Sunday, according to Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens.

Grootens said two adult men, Ayden L. Dietrich, 18, of Quincy, and Jonathan Torres Jr., 18, of Quincy, along with four male juveniles were arrested after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed four search warrants at different addresses in Quincy.

Grootens said additional arrests are forthcoming.

Dietrich is being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Torres is being charged with unlawful use of a weapon, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Dietrich and Torres are being held at the Adams County Jail with no bond pending their first court appearance.

The four teens are lodged at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center pending detention hearings.

