WIU officials look for higher recruitment, retention rates with ‘reorganization’

MACOMB (WGEM) - Things are getting shuffled around at Western Illinois University, but school officials say it’s for the best.

Effective Monday, WIU downsized the number of divisions, going from seven to six. That includes eliminating the Vice President for Enrollment Management division, which was created around 4-years ago and was most recently occupied by Amber Schultz, who came to Macomb in the fall of 2021.

President Guiyou Huang said consolidating will give faculty the chance to synergize more effectively.

“In a lot of context, we wanted the offices to collaborate to maximize results in recruitment and retention, and in collaboration, that was the ‘why,’ " Huang said.

What was the enrollment management division will now realign to the Division for Student Success, which was formerly Student Services. Additionally, the retention office will now work directly for that division, too.

Huang said the divisions may now appear “skinnier,” but he believes it will pay off.

”There have been some issues noticed by different groups, are they better together or separate,” Huang added. “Over the many discussions we had, we drew the conclusion that together, we are creating more synergy and more opportunities.”

The goal of strengthening what Huang calls the “3 R’s” (recruitment, retention, and revenue) are easier said than done.

In the last 10 years or so, WIU has seen its student population decline by more than 5,000 students, going from around 13,500 in 2006 to 7,643 students last fall.

Executive Director of Retention Initiatives Justin Schuch said his goal is to increase retention rates by 1% every school year.

“It’s been difficult for a number of reasons, we’re still dealing with some COVID learning loss like many of our peer institutions,” Schuch said.

Schuch said that goal first came into place when Huang first came to WIU 2-years ago, but they’ve yet to reach that goal. He believes this new reorganization is a step in the right direction.

“If we can get our students connected within the first three weeks of the semester, the likelihood of them retaining and being successful goes way up, so this realignment allows us to really focus on that outside-of-the-classroom experience in a meaningful way,” Schuch added.

The Financial Aid office is also moving. It’s now centered under the Finance and Administration Division.

