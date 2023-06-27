Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 27, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amanda Genenbacher

Teresa Bouchard

Bradly Dallefeld

Kari Frye

Drew Hogan

June Roach

Matthew Spurgeon

Teresa Jarrett

Robbie Hill

Lane Jasper

Tegan Jasper

Terrie Lohman

Dale Wiseman

Janelle Fuller

Dr. Randy Steinbrueck

Verna Shepherd

Joye Perry

Janet Apt

Buck Kaelber

Mark Wiewel

Nancy Platz

Jaki Bowen

Tim Walker

Kate Pfllug

ANNIVERSARIES

Ethan & Samantha Allen

Stacey & Susie Meyer

Monty & Danielle Arnold

Jeff & Wendy Buford

Chris & Rosemary Hendrix

Rick & Michele Binger

Tony & Darla Fesler

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 27, 2023

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
June 27, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: June 26, 2023

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 26, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 26, 2023

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 25, 2023

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 25, 2023

Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 25, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 24, 2023

Updated: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 24, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: June 23, 2023

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 23, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 24, 2023

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 23, 2023

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 22, 2023

Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 22, 2023.