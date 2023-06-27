Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free throws against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 105-72. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.

She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at UCLA. It's the second consecutive year that a women's basketball player won the award as South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was the recipient in 2022. Overall, 17 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.

Clark, the AP women's basketball Player of the Year, helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history this past April before the team lost to LSU.

The junior became the first Division I women's basketball player to have over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.

Other finalists for the award were Texas senior volleyball player Logan Eggleston and Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang.

“It's so cool, different from other awards shows,” Clark said. “You meet people that play every other sport and see how amazing they are. It's the best of the best in the 12 sports. That's the coolest part for me. I get to see how they live their lives.”

Clark said she tries to goto other Iowa women's sporting events to cheer on her fellow Hawkeyes.

“It makes me want to watch and support them even more,” Clark said. “If you’re not watching women’s sports you’re truly missing out. Now is the time to tune in as the sky’s the limit for women’s sports.”

Most Read

US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Highway 16 crash
One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
Patrick Butler
Pike County lawnmower thief sentenced to 8 years
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday...
Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000
A suburban Chicago man faces firearm charges after police say he told officers he accidentally...
Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Blues hire Michael Babcock as skills coach, Mike Weber as assistant