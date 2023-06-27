Diana Ross coming to St. Louis in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Motown legend Diana Ross will be performing at the Fox Theater in September, it was announced Tuesday.

Ross will be playing at the Fox on Friday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. Ross has a career that has spanned more than 60 years, from her time as the lead singer of the Supremes to a solo and acting career. She received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased by calling 314-534-1111 or by going to metrotix.com.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.