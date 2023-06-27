Faster Amtrak trips between St. Louis and Chicago start today

Faster Amtrak trips between St. Louis and Chicago start today
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amtrak is carrying passengers across the Bi-State at a new pace.

“After over a decade of anticipation, today, the first high-speed trains from Chicago to St. Louis took off for their 110-mile-per-hour journey,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Thanks to a nearly $2 billion investment in high-speed rail, travelers will save 15 minutes between the Windy City and the Bi-State.

Before Monday, the maximum speed for Amtrak was 90 miles per hour.

The project also upgraded railroad crossings, opened new stations on the route and improved some of the existing ones.

