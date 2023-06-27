First Alert times 2

First Alert for Smoke and First Alert for Heat
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
More Unhealthy Smoke Wednesday
More Unhealthy Smoke Wednesday(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we have a couple of things to be concerned about over the next 48 hours. We have a First Alert for smoke that will continue through Wednesday afternoon. There will be some relief late Wednesday afternoon. But between now and then the air quality is in the unhealthy category. That means even people with healthy lungs will feel some difficulty breathing. Then we have a First Alert on Thursday, we bring in some heat and some humidity that will make heat index values boil up above 100 degrees.

Heat and humidity will combine to give us a feels like temperature just above 100°
Heat and humidity will combine to give us a feels like temperature just above 100°(Brian inman)

It looks like the max heat index value will be around 101 to 103. That is just a couple of degrees below Heat Advisory. However, we do have a First Alert for you with the temperatures and humidity on the strong side. Beyond that, we have some showers and thunderstorms to talk about. They won’t be widespread, but they are in the forecast for both Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Friday night through Saturday. But none of those, chances look like a widespread event for the region.

