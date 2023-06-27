Hospital Report: June 27, 2023

Hospital Report: June 27, 2023
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
Deaths:

Mark H. Wellman, age 64, of Fowler, died on June 24 in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Gary D. Hahne, age 80, of Quincy, died on June 25 in the Illinois Veterans Home.

Delano Waters, age 81, of Prospect Heights, Illinois, died on June 19 in his home.

Richard “Richy” Thomas Ferrel, age 74, of Hannibal, died on June 24 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

6/20/23 Kevin M and Alexis N Alte of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/21/23 Tod and Deide Genedbacher of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/22/23 Zach and Kristen Rasche of Quincy welcomed a girl.

6/23/23 Trevor and Becky Perkins of Hull, Illinois welcomed a girl.

