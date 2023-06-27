Illinois Vets Home nurses call for safer work conditions, better staffing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Worker shortages. Since the pandemic, businesses of all kinds have faced the, and some still are. At the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, workers report the problem persists and they said it’s the worst they’ve seen.

On Tuesday morning, over a dozen of the IVH’s nurses gathered just outside the entrance on N. 12th Street to protest working conditions and labor shortages.

This comes in the midst of contract negotiations with the state and the Illinois Nurses Association.

Among the protesters was Illinois Nurses Association President Tori Dameron.

“We’ve been in bargaining for a couple months now and basically the ‘fair’ part is that management is not coming back to us with what we would consider reasonable offers for the nurses,” Dameron said.

Dameron believes better benefits could fill the roughly 20 open RN positions at the IVH. She said the shortage has led to unsafe working conditions, and it’s made it difficult to provide care for her patients.

“A load of 40 [patients] used to have three nurses now they, for four hours only have one,” Dameron said.

Dameron said she is assigned to 26 patients and most days she is the only nurse taking care of that unit.

VNAC at the IVH and Executive Vice President for AFSCME Local 1787 Jennifer Hudelson said the shortage has caused frustration among the patients. In some cases she said they lash out by assaulting the nurses.

“We grow some numb to it and people don’t realize that this does happen quite frequently especially with the elderly community because they cannot voice their own agitation,” Huddelson said.

Huddelson said those incidents do get reported. She’s given no thought to leaving the IVH to pursue employment in the industry elsewhere.

A nurse of seven years at the IVH, Brian Myers, claims the state isn’t doing the best it can to solve the worker shortage.

“I know there’s a nursing shortage but the state needs to be doing what they can to make sure that they’re competitive with say the hospital that’s got sign-on bonuses that they don’t offer here,” Myers said.

Myers said there are only one or two open nurse positions posted on the IVH’s website even though the number of vacancies is much higher.

As of late Tuesday morning, the website was not functioning.

Instead of hiring full-time help, Myers said the State is bringing in contracted labor, or substitute nurses to help out.

WGEM News reached out to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs for comment and they released the following statement:

“The dedicated staff, including nurses at the Veterans’ Home at Quincy, provide the highest level of care and are critical to the quality of life for Veterans in our care. We continue to nurture our partnership with the union to ensure the nursing staff is supported and valued. The Home’s leadership consistently works with our nursing team to understand and address concerns as they are brought forward. IDVA is mandated by the state and federal government to maintain a minimum standard for hours of care for each Veteran, and IDVA exceeds those requirements. IDVA is proud that the Veterans’ needs are met in a timely manner. The Home’s census is aligned with its current staffing to ensure safety for both residents and staff.”

“In order to meet and exceed staffing requirements, the IVHQ team has been working hard over the past several months to recruit, hire, and train skilled professionals to join the nursing staff. These efforts include widespread postings, job fairs, and marketing in the deeply competitive post-pandemic healthcare workforce. While there is a nation-wide hiring crisis in health care and other industries, IDVA will continue an aggressive hiring campaign to ensure we can serve Veterans seeking care, especially as our $230 million new building is slated to open in 2024.”

