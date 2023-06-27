A Little Warmer Today with Hazy Conditions

QUINCY (WGEM) - Today we begin our uphill climb in temperatures thanks to a building ridge of high pressure to our south. With that said, temperatures will still be near or slightly above average throughout the Tri-States. Winds will be much lighter today than they were the past few days, and combined with some wildfire smoke, our skies will feature hazy sunshine through the afternoon. The UV index will be quite high today, coming in at a 10. It is recommended to apply and reapply sunscreen every two hours when outdoors. For those with respiratory issues, take it easy when it comes to strenuous outdoor activities. Overnight, humidity will begin to increase ahead of some scattered thunderstorms that will arrive early Wednesday morning. A few showers may linger into the early afternoon, before they come to an end. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow, but everyone will feel the increased humidity come tomorrow afternoon. Then, as the clouds begin to clear and the sun comes out, temperatures will climb to near 90°. However, this will not be the worst of the heat for the week. Thursday will not only be the hottest day of the week, but possibly the hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s. This will come with high humidity, which will make heat indices possibly exceed 100 degrees. The heat and humidity combined can make strenuous outdoor activities dangerous if the right precautions are not taken. One silver lining is that clouds will increase as the day progresses, but for now, things look to stay dry through the day on Thursday.

