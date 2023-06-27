Local school districts work to get test scores up

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to a report from the National Assembly of Educational Progress, test scores for 13-year-olds have declined across the country. The report said the subjects they have seen a decline in were reading and math.

Palmyra School Districts said they have noticed a decline in test scores across the district.

Superintendent Jason Harper said the score declines can be attributed to the impacts of the pandemic, with distance learning impacting younger students. He said data collection and how it’s analyzed also plays a role in declining test scores, as the state gathered the data differently for the 2021-2022 school year. He said they have plans to help students who are falling behind or struggling.

“We’re trying to give kids interventions and things like that to get caught up and do those things. And we’re not gonna use the pandemic as an excuse moving forward. We want to make sure our scores are going up and we are working hard with our kids to do so,” Harper said.

He said the state now requires students to have a comprehensive reading plan for students to ensure they don’t fall behind, and for those who do get the help they need.

Elementary School Principal Bridgette Augspurg said last year they shifted over to a more structured literacy program meant to help students with phonics and explicit instruction for students. She said students will get a better understanding of reading and literacy. She said it’s important these plans are implemented for younger students before they enter middle school.

“We definitely are very intentional about intervention and making sure that if students do not master a specific skill that we pull over and we provide that targeted and specific instruction that individual students need so that when they do go on, we feel like they have learned those foundational skills” Augspurg said.

She said their new math curriculum has worked to push students to understand the why behind math. This included explaining and showing their work so they could have a deep understanding in their work.

