Marion County officials issue fire ban, includes aerial fireworks

PALMYRA MO (WGEM) - Marion County, Missouri, has joined with other Tri-State communities in issuing a burn ban due to dry conditions.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner, David Lomax announced Tuesday that the commission had voted to issue an open fire burn ban.

He stated the fire restrictions were in place due to prolonged severe drought conditions.

Lomax said ground fireworks would be allowed for the 4th of July; however, the ban would include “missile” and “skyrocket” fireworks.

