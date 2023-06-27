Midsummer Arts Faire recovers from pandemic effects

(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Midsummer Arts Faire has returned to its pre-pandemic numbers.

Organizers said over 3,000 people were in attendance over the weekend, including those attending the Blues in the District.

Even with the street festival on Saturday being canceled, Organizers said they were very happy with the turnout.

They added that many of the 50 art vendors reported good sales.

“I think the artists were successful this year and each one has a different idea of success and that can range from hundreds or even range up to the thousands depending on their price of artwork,” said Midsummer Arts Faire Marketing Chair Lana Reed said.

Officials say that they hope to see even more artist vendors next year.

