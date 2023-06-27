Pickup truck hits, kills woman crossing Avenue L in Fort Madison

(Credit: MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff reported Tuesday that a 64-year-old woman had been struck and killed while crossing the highway.

Chief Rohloff stated the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 3400 Block of Avenue L.

Rohloff stated when officers arrived they found the woman had been struck by a pickup truck while crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk.

According to Rohloff, Lee County EMS provided emergency care at the scene and the woman was taken to the Fort Madison Hospital where she died hours later.

Rohloff stated the police are investigating the incident and will provide more information at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Highway 16 crash
One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
Patrick Butler
Pike County lawnmower thief sentenced to 8 years
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Wildfire smoke will make way for hazy sunshine today.
A Little Warmer Today with Hazy Conditions
Local school districts work to get test scores up
Local school districts work to get test scores up
Quincy City Council approves more bids for more construction
When the summer is over, you can expect to see better roads in Quincy.
Quincy City Council approves more bids for more construction