Pickup truck hits, kills woman crossing Avenue L in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff reported Tuesday that a 64-year-old woman had been struck and killed while crossing the highway.

Chief Rohloff stated the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 3400 Block of Avenue L.

Rohloff stated when officers arrived they found the woman had been struck by a pickup truck while crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk.

According to Rohloff, Lee County EMS provided emergency care at the scene and the woman was taken to the Fort Madison Hospital where she died hours later.

Rohloff stated the police are investigating the incident and will provide more information at a later time.

