Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in another state.(Greenville Police Department)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A homeless man has been reunited with his family thanks to a police officer in South Carolina.

Lieutenant Conroy with the Greeneville Police Department has been working to connect with homeless individuals in the community and offer assistance.

According to the department, he was able to meet a man known as Mr. Bryant. The man had been homeless for two years but thanks to Conroy, he was able to find his family who were in Virginia.

Authorities said the man’s family was overjoyed he had been found and they made the trip to South Carolina to pick him up.

“It’s heartwarming to see the positive impact of such efforts,” the department shared. “Feel good story!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Highway 16 crash
One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
Patrick Butler
Pike County lawnmower thief sentenced to 8 years
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Burn ban issued
Marion County officials issue fire ban, includes aerial fireworks
Trump responds to audio on classified docs
Illinois Veterans Home nurses are protesting unsafe working conditions and staff shortages....
Illinois Vets Home nurses call for safer work conditions, better staffing
More Unhealthy Smoke Wednesday
First Alert times 2