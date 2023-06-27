Quincy City Council approves more bids for more construction

QUINCY (WGEM) - When the summer is over, you can expect to see better roads in Quincy.

Aldermen approved more than $1 million worth of bids for several projects at the Quincy City Council meeting Monday night.

Crews will start work on North 17th Street and in several other areas of Quincy as soon as possible.

That’s after the Quincy City Council gave the go ahead to bids for all of them tonight.

Rees Construction Company will do the streetscape on Jersey street from South 8th to 9th Streets for more than $200,000.

Hood Construction Group of Rushville, IL will redo Van Buren Street, east of the South 24th Street project for $300,000.

As for the North 17th Street project, aldermen approved around $450,000 for that.

Crews will do repairs from Oak to Elm Streets.

Second Ward alderman Jeff Bergman said he just wants to make sure they’re done before school starts.

Engineering Director Steve Bange said the project will be done by late August.

“We did put a completion date for the project to hopefully get as much as possible and push the contractor to get it done before school started with St. Francis right there,” Bange said.

Also discussed at city council:

Approval of the Special Event Application from Cheerful Home Child Care and Early Learning Center requesting permission to hold a Color Walk/Run on Saturday, July 29 beginning and ending at Cheerful Home, 315 South 5th Street.

Approval of the Special Event Application from the Quincy Boat Club requesting permission to hold an Inter-Club Party on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 on club owned property. Vehicle access to the property will be blocked which will prohibit through traffic between Clat Adams and Kessler Parks for the duration of the event.

Approval of the Special Event Application from Quincy Freedom Fest Inc., requesting permission to hold the Quincy Freedom Fest on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 and that the city will provide barricades for the street closure of Front Street between Hampshire and Vermont Streets starting at 3 p.m. on July 3.

