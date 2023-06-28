2 teens charged with 1st-degree murder for alleged Bushnell shooting appear in court

Macomb, Ill. (WGEM) - Two teens who face first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a man found shot on June 2 in Bushnell, Illinois, appeared in McDonough County court on Wednesday.

17-year-old Nicholas Lafary pleaded not guilty Wednesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Lafary, who is being represented by Andrew Stuckart is facing two counts of first-degree murder which brings between 45 years to life behind bars.

Another pretrial for Lafary is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Also in court on Wednesday was 18-year-old Davin Purden, whose attorney Stephanie Hilton filed a motion for a determination of fitness. Hilton questions Purden’s cognitive function and said he has hallucinations and is poor at recalling things.

The court ordered a fitness examination to be completed and reported back to the court within 30 days from Wednesday.

A status hearing for Purden was set for 11 a.m. on July 24.

