2 teens charged with 1st-degree murder for alleged Bushnell shooting appear in court

Nicholas Lafary (left) and David Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.
Nicholas Lafary (left) and David Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Macomb, Ill. (WGEM) - Two teens who face first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a man found shot on June 2 in Bushnell, Illinois, appeared in McDonough County court on Wednesday.

17-year-old Nicholas Lafary pleaded not guilty Wednesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Lafary, who is being represented by Andrew Stuckart is facing two counts of first-degree murder which brings between 45 years to life behind bars.

Another pretrial for Lafary is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Also in court on Wednesday was 18-year-old Davin Purden, whose attorney Stephanie Hilton filed a motion for a determination of fitness. Hilton questions Purden’s cognitive function and said he has hallucinations and is poor at recalling things.

The court ordered a fitness examination to be completed and reported back to the court within 30 days from Wednesday.

A status hearing for Purden was set for 11 a.m. on July 24.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Pickup truck hits, kills woman crossing Avenue L in Fort Madison
Wildfire smoke will make way for hazy sunshine today.
A Little Warmer Today with Hazy Conditions

Latest News

Burn ban issued
Burn bans issued for parts of the Tri-States
4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
Fort Madison police release victim’s name in fatal pedestrian crash
Preventative Maintenance being done for summer
Preventative maintenance and a new playground coming to QPS