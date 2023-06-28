Air Quality improves , Heat Index Concerns and Thunderstorms

Heat and humidity move in (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values around 101 to 103. Those conditions will persist from about 11 AM through 5 PM Thursday. Also, on Thursday morning there is the potential for a quick round of strong storms first thing in the morning. and we have another threat for those storms and again some strong storms early Friday morning. The Friday morning storms have prompted us to have another First Alert for the region Friday morning.

A level 2 severe risk on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest (Brian inman)

The primary threat would be high wind and large hail. The storms will be scattered, and the severe threat is on the moderate to low side at a category or level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the most serious. A stationary front will be parked over top of the region through the weekend and into early next week. That stationary front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms to develop. So this is good news for the region with more than one shot at showers and thunderstorms.

