Air Quality improves , Heat Index Concerns and Thunderstorms

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Heat and humidity move in
Heat and humidity move in(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values around 101 to 103. Those conditions will persist from about 11 AM through 5 PM Thursday. Also, on Thursday morning there is the potential for a quick round of strong storms first thing in the morning. and we have another threat for those storms and again some strong storms early Friday morning. The Friday morning storms have prompted us to have another First Alert for the region Friday morning.

A level 2 severe risk on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest
A level 2 severe risk on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the highest(Brian inman)

The primary threat would be high wind and large hail. The storms will be scattered, and the severe threat is on the moderate to low side at a category or level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the most serious. A stationary front will be parked over top of the region through the weekend and into early next week. That stationary front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms to develop. So this is good news for the region with more than one shot at showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Pickup truck hits, kills woman crossing Avenue L in Fort Madison
Wildfire smoke will make way for hazy sunshine today.
A Little Warmer Today with Hazy Conditions

Latest News

First Alert Weather Wednesday Evening
First Alert Weather Wednesday Morning
Residual haze and Canadian wildfire smoke puts a hamper on air quality.
First Alert: Poor Air Quality, High Heat, and Humidity
More Unhealthy Smoke Wednesday
First Alert times 2