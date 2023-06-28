Century old Hamilton barn rebuilt

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - A piece of history is getting a new lease on life outside of Hamilton, Illinois this summer.

It’s a historic barn originally built by pioneer Alexander Bolton back in 1884.

The barn was a basement barn with a stone foundation and was open from the barn floor to the rafters without a hay mow, as it was used for loose hay.

The rebuilding process has been years in the making, with the original barn taken down in 2016.

The materials were moved to the Western Illinois Threshers lot and ground was broken in 2018.

Western Illinois Threshers member and project fundraiser Patti Starr said the barn could not have gotten this far without the help of volunteers.

“I think it gives a big nod and applause to volunteerism and I think that’s something that, in our area, is very, very important,” Starr said.

She said experts have looked at the barn, but the rebuild was completely driven by volunteers.

Starr said the hope is that the barn will showcase the architecture of old agriculture and inspire younger generations.

“It is to educate people on what the culture and the past practices of agriculture was,” Starr said. “I’m an educator myself and I think it’s very important that our young people know about that.”

One of the next steps in the rebuild is building an approach to the top floor.

Weather permitting, the project should be finished in time for the Western Illinois Threshers Show, which showcases several other historical structures and practices.

That show runs Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.

You can find more information about the barn here.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help complete the barn project or those wishing to volunteer with the Western Illinois Threshers, can contact Ed Hartweg at 319-795-2982 or Joy Swearingen at 217-357-4989.

