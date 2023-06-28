Chicago mold testing company to proceed with virtual meeting Wednesday night

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County cancels Wednesday night’s special meeting to discuss mold recently found in the courthouse.

However, that’s not stopping the Chicago company that conducted the mold testing from holding its own virtual, town hall meeting Wednesday night anyway.

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday night’s cancellation to the media via email shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Safestart Environmental of Chicago announced plans to proceed with that virtual meeting as planned.

Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee Chair Dave Bellis said he decided to cancel Wednesday night’s meeting when concerns about Illinois’ Open Meetings Act surfaced this week.

“Due to the Open Meetings Act, some of the wording in the agenda that was put out was we weren’t sure of the wording,” Bellis said. “We want to make sure it’s correct. I decided to cancel it, because I didn’t want to break the Open Meetings Act.”

Bellis said his committee still plans to hold a town hall meeting with the Chicago company that conducted the mold testing in April.

SafeStart Environmental Founder and Tester Larry Schwartz does not want to wait and plans to proceed with Wednesday night’s Zoom meeting as planned.

“We will have physicians on hand to discuss the results and will give the general public an opportunity to ask questions,” Schwartz told WGEM News in a Zoom interview Tuesday night. “We also plan to provide advice about what employees who are experiencing various symptoms can do to alleviate them.”

Wednesday night’s virtual Zoom meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours.

Anyone is welcome and can virtually attend from the comfort of their very own homes.

Information for that Zoom gathering can be found below:

Join Zoom Meeting Via Web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2778806095 Join Zoom Meeting Via Phone: Phone: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 277 880 6095

