Drought escalating grass fire season

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The grass fire season is off to a quick start so far this summer, across Marion County, Missouri..

Chief Gary Crane with the Palmyra Fire Protection District said the district has responded to 24 grass fires already this year, with the season just beginning.

That number is quickly approaching the 31 fire total for all of last year.

One of the main factors driving the increase is the ongoing extreme drought.

Crane said an added challenge this time of year is the vegetation height, which makes fighting the fires more difficult.

“When you get a grass fire or a natural cover fire going, they’re a little harder to put out now than they are in the fall and the spring, because now we have high green grass, which we’ve already experienced this year,” Crane said. “You get out and have waist high green grass, but the dead grass down underneath is burning, so it’s actually harder to get to it.”

He said wheat farms are also a high risk area this year, with a quick spark potentially leading to a widespread field fire, due to the dry crop.

The dry conditions are the main reason why Marion County instituted a burn ban earlier this week, along with several other Tri-State counties.

Crane said people need to remember if they cause a fire with a discarded cigarette or fireworks or whichever, they could owe serious money.

“Right now, there’s a bunch of big straw bales stacked in fields where they’re rolling up the straw after cutting the wheat,” Crane said. “You burn that down and that’s a big expense. Or this could even get into someone’s house or barn and then you’re really going to run into some money. So, yeah, you’re liable if you make a mistake like that.”

He said if anyone notices a fire starting to get out of control, they should call for help immediately.

“If you think you got a problem, don’t wait until you really can’t handle it, call us. The faster we can get there, the faster we can get it stopped,” Crane said. “It’s a lot easier to put out a small fire than it is a big one.”

The Marion County burn ban includes a ban on missile or skyrocket fireworks and continues through the Independence Day Holiday as of Wednesday afternoon.

The burn ban could be lifted by the county commission, if numerous storms drop a soaking rain across the county.

