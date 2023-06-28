First Alert: Poor Air Quality, High Heat, and Humidity

Residual haze and Canadian wildfire smoke puts a hamper on air quality.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Haze and residual smoke from the Canadian wildfires will make for hazardous outdoor conditions for much of the Tri-States again this afternoon, especially for those with heart and lung issues. Therefore, our air quality alerts will stay in effect until tonight. When outdoors be sure to take plenty of breaks and avoid strenuous activity. You may even smell smoke like some people did yesterday.

Humidity will begin to rise today with dew points in the mid 60s. However, dew points will jump into the lower 70s tomorrow making way for a very sultry end to June. In addition, temperatures will also be on the climb. Today will feature highs in the upper 80s. For tomorrow though, highs will make it into the mid 90s. Strenuous outdoor activities could lead to a heat illness or heat stroke if the right precautions are not taken, as heat indices sore into the low 100s. Humidity stays high into the weekend, but we get a break from the extreme heat.

Some beneficial rain is also in the forecast with the best chances being for Friday and Saturday.

