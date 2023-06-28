Fort Madison police release victim’s name in fatal pedestrian crash

FORT MADISON, IA. (WGEM) - Fort Madison Police on Wednesday released the name of a 64-year-old woman who was killed Monday night while trying to walk across Avenue L in the 3400 block.

Police Chief Mark Rohloff reported the victim was Shirley Rodhouse of Fort Madison.

Chief Rohloff stated Rodhouse was walking near the centerline of the four-lane highway when she was hit by a pickup truck.

Rohloff stated the driver of the pickup immediately stopped and cooperated with police.

According to Rohloff, Lee County EMS provided emergency care at the scene and the woman was taken to the Fort Madison Hospital where she died hours later.

Rohloff stated that witnesses and security video confirmed that Rodhouse was crossing mid-block in a darkened area when she was stuck. He also stated that the driver was not impaired and made no traffic violations.

Rohloff stated the investigation was still open and advance case reports have been forwarded to the Lee County Attorney’s Office for review.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident, and have not yet been interviewed to contact the Fort Madison Police Detective Bureau at 319-372-2525.

