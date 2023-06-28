Local doctors advise public to stay inside until air clears up

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As the Canadian wildfires thicken the air quality outside you may find yourself coughing and wheezing.

Local doctors said they expect to see a new wave of patients come through soon as the soot from the air they’re breathing in starts to set in their lungs.

Blessing’s Emergency Services Medical Director Scott Hough said those with chronic respiratory diseases are most at risk for severe symptoms.

“Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, asthma patients, and anyone with chronic lung disease,” Hough said. “And definitely those that have COPD which is a pretty high population in general. They’ll find it’s harder to breathe in addition to wheezing and exacerbation of their COPD.”

Hough advises everyone to stay indoors until the air clears up.

WGEM First Alert Weather Meteorologist Logan Williams said air quality alerts would stay in effect until Thursday evening.

