Poor air quality causes Quincy Park District cancellations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday marked the second day in a row of hazy and smoky skies across the Tri-States. That poor air quality is beginning to have an impact.

Several local organizations, like the Quincy Park District, have cancelled and postponed some activities in order to keep everyone safe.

Some of those cancellations include baseball games, softball games, basketball and volleyball games Tuesday night, tennis practice and a Fun Run at Upper Moorman Park on Wednesday.

Park District director of program services Mike Bruns said safety is their number one priority.

“We try to err on the side of safety. We don’t want anybody to get sick or not be able to participate because it affects them differently than other kids,” Bruns said. “Like if they have breathing problems and things like that, so we want to make it fair for everybody.”

He said that consideration is also taken into account for staff who often times spend a significant amount of time outdoors officiating or preparing for games and events.

Bruns said this is a relatively new issue that the park district has had to address.

“I’ve been here almost 30 years, and this is the first time in 30 years I’ve had to deal with this issue of air quality,” Bruns said. “We’ve dealt with a lot of heat, you know, excessive heat warnings and rainstorms and wind damage, all of that kind of stuff. But this is something new for us to handle.”

Most activities will resume once the air quality improves. The batting cage and community pools remain open.

Bruns said park district officials are also keeping an eye on the temperature forecast to see if heat restrictions would be needed anytime soon.

Heat cancellations begin once the heat index tops 105 degrees. Certain restrictions such as shorter games and more water breaks are instituted before that mark.

You can find the latest information from the Quincy Park District on the summer events here.

The latest First Alert Forecast shows air quality beginning to improve across the region from Thursday onwards.

