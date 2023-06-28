Protection agreement made in Colchester while city searches for more officers

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Help is on the way to a town that’s lacked an adequate amount of officers to fill their part-time police positions.

In Colchester, Illinois, Mayor Eric Haines said their department is currently made up of three officers, most of whom he said work full-time jobs during the day, leaving no officers on patrol at that time.

To fill the void, the City and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office have entered a ‘protection agreement,’ which allows for one sheriff’s deputy to be in Colchester 8 hours per day, 5 days per week for the next three years.

“To be honest I think it was time for this to happen,” Haines said.

The department also lacks a police chief, which Haines is currently standing in as. The agreement cost the city $95,000 in the contract’s first year and that amount will slightly increase each of the three years. Haines said the city has already budgeted for it.

“I think it just shows the people that we care, and we should, that’s our job,” Haines added.

Haines said the city is looking to add more officers, including a chief, in the very near future. The agreement went into effect on June 16.

Summer patrol hours for deputies are 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and school hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

