Quincy Planning Commission discuss rezoning efforts

Officials discussed a request to rezone 1515 State Street from residential (R2 two-family) to...
Officials discussed a request to rezone 1515 State Street from residential (R2 two-family) to commercial (C1B).(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Planning Commission met Tuesday night to discuss rezoning requests.

Officials discussed a request to rezone 1515 State Street from residential (R2 two-family) to commercial (C1B).

Hansen-Spear Funeral Home sits on 1535 State Street.

When a home on the 1515 State Street property was torn down in 2021, it was converted to a parking lot.

Now, funeral home officials want to ensure the parking lot meets commercial code standards.

Petitioner William Spear is also seeking to demolish a dwelling at 424 South 16th Street, which is set to be replaced with a garden and new garage for the funeral home.

“Not to detract from the look that is the garage, would not be a focal point, so that’s part of why they designed the garden to show the neighbors when we brought this project forward,” Spear said.

The planning commission approved Hansen-Spear’s two rezoning requests.

Those will come before the Quincy City Council on Monday night where aldermen will vote on drafting an ordinance for the measure.

Also discussed at the Quincy Planning Commission:

  • Request approval for The Crossing Church to rezone 150th South 48th Street from R1A (single-family residential) to C1B (commercial) to continue allowing the operation of a restaurant.
  • Request approval from JTP of Quincy for a Special Permit for Planned Development to allow the commercial sale of portable buildings located at 900-920 Maine Street.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 61 crash
US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker
Ayden Dietrich, Johnathan Torres Jr.
Six arrested in connection with string of car thefts and burglaries
Highway 16 crash
One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Patrick Butler
Pike County lawnmower thief sentenced to 8 years

Latest News

Adams County cancelled Wednesday night’s special meeting to discuss mold recently found in the...
Chicago mold testing company to proceed with virtual meeting Wednesday night
Construction efforts continue at Quincy Regional Airport as crews lay new asphalt on a runway.
Quincy Regional Airport runway sees new asphalt
College Admission
Tri-State colleges anticipate increased enrollment for 2023-24
Tri-State colleges anticipate increased enrollment for 2023-24