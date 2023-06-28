Quincy Planning Commission discuss rezoning efforts

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Planning Commission met Tuesday night to discuss rezoning requests.

Officials discussed a request to rezone 1515 State Street from residential (R2 two-family) to commercial (C1B).

Hansen-Spear Funeral Home sits on 1535 State Street.

When a home on the 1515 State Street property was torn down in 2021, it was converted to a parking lot.

Now, funeral home officials want to ensure the parking lot meets commercial code standards.

Petitioner William Spear is also seeking to demolish a dwelling at 424 South 16th Street, which is set to be replaced with a garden and new garage for the funeral home.

“Not to detract from the look that is the garage, would not be a focal point, so that’s part of why they designed the garden to show the neighbors when we brought this project forward,” Spear said.

The planning commission approved Hansen-Spear’s two rezoning requests.

Those will come before the Quincy City Council on Monday night where aldermen will vote on drafting an ordinance for the measure.

Also discussed at the Quincy Planning Commission:

Request approval for The Crossing Church to rezone 150th South 48th Street from R1A (single-family residential) to C1B (commercial) to continue allowing the operation of a restaurant.

Request approval from JTP of Quincy for a Special Permit for Planned Development to allow the commercial sale of portable buildings located at 900-920 Maine Street.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.