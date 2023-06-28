Quincy Regional Airport runway sees new asphalt

Construction efforts continue at Quincy Regional Airport as crews lay new asphalt on a runway.
Construction efforts continue at Quincy Regional Airport as crews lay new asphalt on a runway.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Construction efforts continue at Quincy Regional Airport as crews lay new asphalt on a runway.

Runway 4/22 at the airport is getting raised several inches to increase visibility for pilots.

A crew of about 20 people will lay a total of more than 10,000 tons of asphalt by the end of the week.

Airport Director Chuck Miller said all asphalt should be laid by Friday, but that doesn’t mean the runway will be airplane ready.

“As it sets, it hardens and then they can put the grooves across that permit water to drain more readily from the runway surface and after that’s done, they’ll put the paint markings down, so pilots will know what is supposed to be going on and then we re-open it,” Miller said.

Miller said the project is expected to be completed by mid-September.

