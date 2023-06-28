Sunset Senior Living announces new 782 project updates

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunset Senior Living announced their new 728 Project Capital Campaign Co-Chairmen today.

Phil Conover and Mike Elbe were announced as co-chairmen at the one year anniversary of thier assisted living division.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $5 million to fund the construction of the the new skilled nursing center as well as independent living patio homes.

Officials feel that families would struggle without these new facilities.

“I see this as an investment for the next 100 years for our community and serving the people in this region for assisted living and a high quality skilled nursing facility,” Elbe said. “I think we all know that there is an aging population in the region and being able to keep them close to home, so that love ones can visit, is something that this is a real need for.”

Elbe said they plan to start the construction of the skilled nursing facility by the end of 2023.

