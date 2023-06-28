Tri-State colleges anticipate increased enrollment for 2023-24

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - College and university campuses across the Tri-States may seem empty now that it’s summer, but the fall semester is right around the corner.

Over at Culver-Stockton College, employees at the admissions office are preparing for an uptick in enrollment.

“We’re feeling really good about this incoming class,” said admissions director Eric Kniel.

Kniel said their most recent batch of incoming students saw 331 new enrollees, a big boost from the year prior.

“We’re definitely seen an increase of 10% last year,” Kniel said. “I don’t know if we’ll see it again this year. That’s a pretty big bump for us.”

Kniel said they still predict heightened enrollment for the 2023-24 school year because of a bulk of incoming transfer students many of who will come from the 180-year-old Iowa Wesleyan University that shut down in May.

“A few more transfers than what we would typically see just because of that,” Kniel said. “But we’re really excited to be able to help them move through this journey.”

At Quincy Unviersity, President Brian McGee said last year’s freshman class was the largest in 30 years with more than 300 enrolled.

“And a large group of transfer students joining us as well at QU,” McGee said. “For next year we’re excited about another large class. We won’t have those numbers yet for a few months.”

McGee said they added new programs which helped increase and retain enrollment.

“To give students new opportunities for majors in the health sciences and the sciences,” McGee said.

Kniel said they expect an uptick in students for the same reasons.

“We have a couple programs that we’ve started over the past couple of years,” Kniel said. “Our master’s in athletics training and our master’s in counseling which those programs are really growing rapidly.”

Kniel said they also plan to add a minor in coaching.

McGee said plans are in the works to launch an electrical and mechanical engineering program at QU a year from now.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.