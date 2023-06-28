WGEM to show ‘Floodwatch ‘93 Revisited’ on TV and smart TV app

QUINCY (WGEM) - To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Flood of ‘93, WGEM will broadcast “Floodwatch ‘93 Revisited.”

This hour-long special, hosted by WGEM Chief Meteorologist Brian Inman, will air Saturday at 6 p.m. on WGEM TV. Brian speaks with Chuck Scholz, former mayor of Quincy, and Leo Henning, former general manager of WGEM TV and radio as they recount some of the major events.

During the flood, WGEM radio provided around-the-clock coverage, delivering up-to-date information on rising water levels, evacuation orders, road closures, and emergency services. WGEM News recorded many hours of footage. WGEM has re-digitized this video and will make it available on the WGEM Streaming App for your Smart TV beginning June 30.

Much of the 1993 video you’ll see is raw footage. It is not edited stories, but footage straight from the camera. This footage hasn’t been shown in 20 years and gives a unique perspective of what many tri-state residents were battling during the summer months of 1993.

Throughout the summer, WGEM will be posting over 25 hours of content of “Floodwatch ‘93 Revisited” on the WGEM smart TV app. Visit WGEM.com for step-by-step videos on how to install the free WGEM smart TV app to your streaming device.

