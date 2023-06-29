Adams County Courthouse responds to mold problem

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County officials have responded to the revelation by national experts that the mold in the courthouse is unsafe to be in or work in.

Adams County Courthouse employees say there is not a quick or easy solution to the circumstances they face. The courthouse sent out a press release at 9 a.m.

After a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Safestart Environmental last night, the company tested the building for mold back in April. In that meeting, experts told the more than 130 people who showed up for the meeting that no one should be in the building and if they have to be they need proper protective equipment.

In a statement, Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha says they’ll work hard to find the best solution for their employees and the county’s citizens.

“We are talking to individuals including Safestart we have outstanding questions to them in terms of direction and remediation plans and things of that nature we still haven’t heard from,” said Frist Assistant Adams County State’s Attorney Todd Eyler.

During a committee meeting last week, 70 of 115 courthouse employees reported in a survey they had experienced sickness and symptoms.

The Adams County Courthouse will be offering face masks for visitors and employees to stay safe.

