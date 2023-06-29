Bestway Inn opening delayed

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It will be a few more months until the Bestway Inn in Hannibal opens it’s doors to the public.

Those at the former Bestway Inn wanted re-open it as temporary living quarters in May but said that has been pushed back to August.

Horizon Rentals operations manager Jeff Hampton said the rooms have electricity and water while crews are putting in the flooring and furniture. He said they are waiting on appliances, cabinets, tiles for the floor, and wallpaper. Hampton said busy contractors have also played a role in construction slowing down during the summer months.

“It’s just the busiest time for contractors,” Hampton said. “Winter is a little bit slower so you can get a lot more done because they are all needing work but the biggest thing is right now, one contractor, he’s overstaffed himself.”

He said it also took some time to install a sprinkler system, a job they finished last month.

One local business owner said they are excited for when it opens, because it means a lot more foot traffic downtown.

Tessa Hosmer, the manager for the Mark Twain Cave Complex, said it would allow more people to explore the cave or check out their winery. She said despite it not opening in May, an August opening would still bring them a decent amount of business.

“Even if it’s opening a little later than they would have hoped for, I’m sure that they’ll still have plenty of people coming their way to stay in a hotel, to see the downtown, to see the caves or whatever else they want to do in town,” Hosmer said.

Hampton said the items they need should arrive in July. He then hopes to have it open by Labor Day.

