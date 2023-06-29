Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 29, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Skylar O’Neal

Danny Palmer

Jeni Schoonover

Sally Fogle

Marsha Jenson

Ashlie Bollin

Je Anne Nelson

Sheriff Stacy Weber

Candice Biswell

Earl Rossmiller

ANNIVERSARIES

Gary & Pat Vogel

Dick & Joann Reichert

Roger & Teresa Kerr

Steve & Christine Williams

Ron & Daisy Teaney

