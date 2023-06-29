Federally funded water assistance program ends

NEW LONDON, MISSOURI (WGEM) -A federally funded Missouri water assistance program, is ending.

On Friday NECAC and other local contract agencies stop taking applications.

This program allowed eligible low-income households up to $750 towards water and sewer bills and helped people in need.

Brent Engel of NECAC said, ”Well this helps clients by freeing up money for additional needs such as food, medicine, rent or their mortgage. So it is really important to help with these water and sewer bills because it alleviates problems in other areas.”

The program does not end payments until September 30th, 2023 but cannot accept any more applications.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.