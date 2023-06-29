First Alert Day for Multiple Reasons

QUINCY (WGEM) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for three reasons - chance of strong to severe storms, higher heat and humidity, and continued poor air quality.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the Tri-States. This watch runs though 1 PM.

First, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today. The timing of these storms will be from late morning through early this afternoon. The storms will move through the area from west to east. There is a threat level 3 of 5 risk to see severe weather, with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. However, we cannot completely rule out an isolated tornado. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors! Also, please take all watches and warnings seriously.

We are also dealing with hotter and more humid air. For Monroe and Ralls County in Missouri, there is a Heat Advisory in effect between 10 am through 7 pm today. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. This will lead to heat indices of 100 - 105 degrees. If proper precautions are not taken, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke can occur. It is recommended to drink plenty of water, seek shade if outdoors, and take frequent air conditioning breaks during the hottest part of the day. It is also important to check-in on children and the elderly, as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness, and to remember to look before you lock.

Lastly, the Air Quality Alert in Lee County in Iowa has been extended through midnight tonight, while our Illinois counties are under an Air Quality Alert until 7 pm this evening. There is still some residual Canadian wildfire smoke in the region that is making air quality poor. Those with heart and respiratory issues should take plenty of indoor breaks today when doing outdoor activities.

