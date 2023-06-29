First Alert - Friday morning for severe thunderstorms

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
Severe Risk Friday morning
QUINCY (WGEM) - After a round of nasty storms Thursday, we do have a potential for more thunderstorms on Friday morning. We have declared a First Alert for strong to severe storms Friday morning. Right now the likely timing is between 5 AM and 11 AM Friday. We do not expect a widespread severe event, but there could be scattered strong to severe storms. The primary threats would be large hail and damaging wind. While we cannot rule out tornadoes, the threat is on the low side. To categorize this threat, it is a level to risk on a scale of 1 to 5 with five being the highest. Thursday storms were a level 3 risk. After the storms roll through on Friday morning, we will see a gradually clearing sky and temperatures will warm up to the low 90s. A stationary front is parked over the region in an arcing fashion. This arcing stationary front will be the focus for more showers and thunderstorms of the scattered variety Saturday. The stationary front will dissipate and move east, and in its wake, we will see a warm front that will bring in shower and thunderstorm potential Saturday. With any luck that storm system exits the area by Sunday morning, and we will be left with a day to have some decent sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s. Looking at your Independence Day forecast, right now there is the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms in the heat of the day. With a daytime high temperature in the low to mid-90s, by sunset, we should see things starting to settle down.

