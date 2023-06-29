Hospital Report: June 29, 2023

Deaths:

Richard R. Mansfield Jr., age 73, of Winfield, Missouri, died on June 24 in Florida, Missouri.

Charles T. Paxton, age 59, of Hannibal, died on June 27 in his home.

Alford C. “Al” Dick, age 79, of Hannibal, died on June 28 in his home.

Macksten Hayes Buttz, 2-month-old, of Canton, Missouri, died on June 21 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Births:

6/25/23 Christopher and Deanne Corzatt of Mendon welcomed a girl.

6/25/23 Kurt and Adrian Schuster of Golden welcomed a girl.

6/26/23 Josh and Natonshia Rice of Quincy welcomed a girl.

6/26/23 Krystina Leasman of Mendon welcomed a girl.

6/27/23 Adam and Rachel Ludwig of Quincy welcomed a girl.

