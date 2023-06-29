Hospital Report: June 29, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Richard R. Mansfield Jr., age 73, of Winfield, Missouri, died on June 24 in Florida, Missouri.

Charles T. Paxton, age 59, of Hannibal, died on June 27 in his home.

Alford C. “Al” Dick, age 79, of Hannibal, died on June 28 in his home.

Macksten Hayes Buttz, 2-month-old, of Canton, Missouri, died on June 21 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Births:

6/25/23 Christopher and Deanne Corzatt of Mendon welcomed a girl.

6/25/23 Kurt and Adrian Schuster of Golden welcomed a girl.

6/26/23 Josh and Natonshia Rice of Quincy welcomed a girl.

6/26/23 Krystina Leasman of Mendon welcomed a girl.

6/27/23 Adam and Rachel Ludwig of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Fort Madison police release victim’s name in fatal pedestrian crash
Nicholas Lafary (left) and David Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.
2 teens charged with 1st-degree murder for alleged Bushnell shooting appear in court
Residual haze and Canadian wildfire smoke puts a hamper on air quality.
First Alert: Poor Air Quality, High Heat, and Humidity
4th of July fireworks schedule 2023

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 29, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: June 28, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 28, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: June 27, 2023