Marion County officials lift burn ban ahead of July 4th

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Marion County Commissioner David Lomax announced Thursday the commission was lifting the burn ban and instead issuing a burn advisory.

A burn advisory is meant to alert people to potentially dangerous fire conditions.

The commission is asking residents to use common sense during the 4th of July holiday.

The commission issued the burn ban on June 27.

