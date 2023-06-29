Missouri locals sidestep pro-gun lawmakers to put limits on firearms

St. Louisians are trying to change Missouri’s Constitution so the city and other urban areas can enact stricter gun rules
Money to pay the fees typically comes from the state’s Legal Expense Fund, which is financed by...
Money to pay the fees typically comes from the state’s Legal Expense Fund, which is financed by the state’s general tax dollars.(MGN)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — After years of failed attempts to convince Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, St. Louis locals are trying to sidestep lawmakers altogether.

A former judge, state lawmaker and criminologist filed initiative petitions on Wednesday that would amend Missouri's Constitution to allow St. Louis and other local governments to adopt their own gun policies.

“The use of guns for hunting in rural Missouri is very different than the use of guns in urban areas,” Rick Rosenfeld, a retired University of Missouri—St. Louis criminology professor, said in a statement.

The effort comes after Republican lawmakers rebuffed requests this year from St. Louis' mayor and new police chief to make it harder for minors to carry firearms or to allow urban areas to adopt stricter gun policies compared to the rest of the state.

In February, the GOP-led House voted down a bipartisan proposal to put limits on when and where minors may carry guns, despite pleas from St. Louis lawmakers who told stories about teenagers toting rifles downtown.

St. Louis officials renewed calls for action when one teenager was killed and 10 others were hurt at a downtown party that devolved into a shootout on June 18. Survivors range from ages 15 to 19, and injuries include multiple gunshot wounds and grazings.

St. Louis police said a 17-year-old who had a gun at the party was arrested but was released to a parent because it’s not illegal for teenagers to carry a firearm in Missouri. Police haven’t been able to tie the teen to the shooting.

In voting against limits on teenagers carrying firearms, Republican House members argued this year that doing so would be an unneeded infringement on gun rights and would not solve the crime problem facing St. Louis.

“While it may be intuitive that a 14-year-old has no legitimate purpose (carrying a firearm), it doesn’t actually mean that they’re going to harm someone,” Rep. Tony Lovasco, a Republican from the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon, said during a February House debate.

Two proposals by Sensible Missouri would give St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County the power to impose local gun rules. Another petition would allow any local government to adopt gun regulations if approved by local voters.

Missouri lawmakers passed a law in 2014 preventing cities and counties from enacting any gun policies.

Sensible Missouri would work around that law by restoring local governments' right to act on firearms through the state constitution, which also would make it harder for state lawmakers to undo.

The secretary of state is collecting public comments on the three proposals.

Most Read

Fort Madison police release victim’s name in fatal pedestrian crash
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Bestway Inn renovation opening delayed
Bestway Inn opening delayed
Parts of the Tri-States are under a 3 of 5 risk to see severe weather late this morning through...
First Alert Day for Multiple Reasons
Experts deem the Adams County Courthouse unsafe after high levels of mold and toxins found...
National mold experts deem Adams County Courthouse unsafe

Latest News

The Missouri attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for...
Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney general
United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after...
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free...
Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday...
Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000